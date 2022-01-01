Pies in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve pies
King’s BierHaus - League City
828 West FM 646, Dickinson
|Shepherd's Pie Schnitzel
|$17.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.00
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
3535 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson
|Lunch Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.95
A comfort classic made in house daily! Shredded chicken with peas, carrots and corn in a creamy gravy topped with a flaky puff pastry crust and served with a side house salad
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.95
A comfort classic made in house daily! Shredded chicken with peas, carrots and corn in a creamy gravy topped with a flaky puff pastry crust and served with a side house salad
|Frito Pie
|$11.50