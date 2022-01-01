Po boy in Dickinson
Dickinson restaurants that serve po boy
More about Gilhooley’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Gilhooley’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
222 9th St, San Leon
|Po'boys
|$9.95
More about Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
Gator's Bar & Grill - 3535 Gulf Freeway
3535 Gulf Freeway, Dickinson
|Lunch Gator Po'Boy
|$11.95
Half Po'Boy with fried gator, tomatoes, coleslaw, and zesty remoulade
|Po-Boy
|$14.95
Fried Gator, Crawfish tails or Shrimp on French Bread with tomatoes, coleslaw and a zesty remoulade sauce