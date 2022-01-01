Diego Pops
Inspired by taco and tequila-fueled conversations on the beaches of the Yucatan, Diego Pops takes a modern and playful twist on authentic Mexican favorites. Dishes delivered by our kitchen are made fresh and from scratch, including our classic and reimagined tacos, Brussels Sprout Nachos, and creative cocktails. Set within the walls of a historic Southwestern pottery shop, our open kitchen, playful décor, and extended outdoor patio provide for a friendly, fun, laid-back dining experience.
4338 N Scottsdale Rd
Location
Scottsdale AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
