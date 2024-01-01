Diego's Farm to Table - 1109 Pecan Avenue
Open today 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
1109 Pecan Avenue, Mcallen TX 78501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pausa cocina de autor - 920 N Main St Suite 100
No Reviews
920 N Main St Suite 100 Mcallen, TX 78501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mcallen
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant