Diego's Cantina

Elevated Mexican street food specializing in small plates & cocktails.

630 North & South Rd.

Popular Items

Yes, I want chips & salsa (1)
Our house chips are fried in non-GMO rice bran oil and served with a traditional, mild guajillo chile and tomato salsa. One complimentary chips & salsa per order unless chips are served with an item, like our queso. Additional chip/salsa orders can be placed in the "starter" section of our menu.
Chicken Enchiladas (2)$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas with fire roasted corn, chiles & onion. Topped with cheese, tomatillo salsa, cilantro & tomato. Gluten Free
Fish Taco$6.00
Barramundi, onion, cilantro, smoked crema, corn tortilla, lime.
Costra de Pollo$6.00
The original Mexico City grilled cheese taco filled with braised chicken, pickled onion, avocado & cilantro in crispy cheese in a corn tortilla. Gluten Free.
FIRST Chips & Salsa
Complimentary first round of chips & house guajillo-tomato salsa. 1 per 1-2 people, 2 per for 3-4 people, etc. Gluten Free.
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Large burrito loaded with braised chicken, house cheese blend, tomato, onion, cilantro, rice in a non-gmo tortilla. Served with salsa verde and sour cream.
Guacamole$8.00
Made daily. Small and Large are served with chips. Gluten Free, contains onion & cilantro.
Diego’s Carnitas$5.00
achiote seasoned chicken, onion, cilantro, lime, 6" corn tortilla
House Salad$9.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, radish, charred corn, avocado, cotija, pepitas, cumin-lime dressing. Don’t forget to add your favorite protein (+ shrimp as seen in picture)
Shrimp Taco$5.00
seasoned shrimp (5), onion, cilantro, salsa verde, lime, corn tortilla
Location

630 North & South Rd.

University City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
