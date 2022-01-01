DiFiore Ravioli Shop
We're a family owned and operated Italian Market. We have a wonderful selection of homemade pasta dishes as well as Italian sandwiches.
287 Somers Road
Location
Ellington CT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
