232 Bleecker is a neighborhood restaurant from Dig Food Group and Chef Zach Schulz (formerly of Eleven Madison Park and the Nomad), where vegetable-forward dishes take center stage in a historic West Village location centered around a wood-burning hearth. They highlight a deep connection to local producers and purveyors, which includes their own farm, Dig Acres, in upstate New York. In addition to the veggie-forward focus, the menu is rounded out with homemade pastas, quality-sourced meats and a tightly curated wine list focused on smaller farmers and grower-producers.



232 Bleecker St • $$