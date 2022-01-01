Go
232 Bleecker

232 Bleecker is a neighborhood restaurant from Dig Food Group and Chef Zach Schulz (formerly of Eleven Madison Park and the Nomad), where vegetable-forward dishes take center stage in a historic West Village location centered around a wood-burning hearth. They highlight a deep connection to local producers and purveyors, which includes their own farm, Dig Acres, in upstate New York. In addition to the veggie-forward focus, the menu is rounded out with homemade pastas, quality-sourced meats and a tightly curated wine list focused on smaller farmers and grower-producers.

232 Bleecker St • $$

Avg 5 (956 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Half Chicken$35.00
supergrain salad, garlic yogurt
Leek Pancake$16.00
kimchi aioli, cabbage slaw
Daily Focaccia$11.00
rosemary & black pepper
Grilled Oyster Mushrooms$12.00
garlic, ginger, anchovy
Milk & Cookies$10.00
232 chocolate chip cookies, spiced oat milk
Shakshuka$19.00
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$25.00
cauliflower, lemon, parmesan
Veggie Burger Single$19.00
pickled carrots, crispy cheddar
Potatoes$12.00
salsa verde, fennel, dill
Winter Salad$18.00
smoked almonds, fig vinaigrette
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

232 Bleecker St

New York NY

Sunday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 11:45 pm
