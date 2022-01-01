Go
Dig A Pony

736 SE Grand Ave

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$12.00
Thin Sliced Eggplant, Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
Chicken Parmesan Hero$12.00
All Natural Draper Valley Chicken Breast Pounded & Breaded in Seasoned Cutlet Crumbs, Smothered in Tomato Sauce with Fresh Mozz & Basil on a Sesame Semolina Hoagie Roll
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

736 SE Grand Ave

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:30 am
