Digby's Pub and Patio
American
Bars & Lounges

Digby's Pub and Patio

Closed today

133 North 4th st

Lafayette, IN 47901

Menu

Most Popular

Cheese Bricks
$9.99
Popular
Ranch
$0.50
Popular
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac
$10.99
Popular
Classic Burger
$10.99
Popular
The Digby Burger
$10.99
Popular
Tenderloin Sandwich
$10.99
Popular
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$9.99
Popular
Chicken Tenders
$9.99
Popular
Steak Tip Sandwich
$13.99
Popular

Po Boy

Gator Po' Boy
$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.99

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$3.50

Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad
$8.99

Veggie Burgers

Veggie Burger
$11.99

Chef Salad

Chef Salad
$9.99

Fish And Chips

Fish & Chips
$12.99

Nachos

Pub Nachos
$9.99

Pretzels

Beer & Pretzel Rolls
$7.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich
$10.99

Chili

Cup Chili
$3.50

Patty Melts

Patty Melt
$8.99

Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad
$9.99

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$9.99
Popular

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders
$9.99
Popular

Sliders

Lamb Sliders
$12.99

Mac And Cheese

Housemade Mac ‘N Cheese
$3.50

Steak Sandwiches

Steak Tip Sandwich
$13.99
Popular

Apple Salad

Apple Cheddar Salad
$11.99

Reuben

Reuben Sandwich
$13.99

More

Delivery Charge
$5.00
Ahi Tuna
$10.99
Wasabi Cream Shrimp
$10.99
Platter Sweet Fries
$5.00
Velveeta Fries
$7.99
Hell Fries
$8.99
Gator Bites
$9.99
Half order Bricks
$4.99
Platter Fries
$5.00
Slaw
$3.50
Side Salad
$3.50
Fries
$3.50
Steamed Veggies
$2.00
Apple Crisp
$5.00
Rum Raspberry
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
Garlic Aïoli
$0.50
Beer Cheese
$0.75
Summer Salad
$13.49
Amanda's Black & Bleu Salad
$13.99
Buffalo Chix Mac
$11.99
Beer & Bacon Mac
$10.99
Cup Soup of the Day
$3.49
Lemonade
$2.00
Root Beer
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Build Your Own
$10.99
Burger of the Month
$9.99

The Oscar Wilde: Angus beef patty, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island.

The Legend Burger
$17.49
New Yorker Sandwich
$13.99
The Deli Sandwich
$10.99
Duck BLT
$13.99
Location

133 North 4th st, Lafayette IN 47901

