DIGS on CANAL

Stop in for some delicious comfort food. Lunch served daily with traditional deli sandwiches, and other American fare options. Now serving dinner with a menu that includes short ribs over smashed potatoes, create your own Mac N Cheese, and Fish and Chips.

316 Canal Street

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
California Chicken Panini$8.95
Digs Burger$12.00
Kids Mac N Cheese$5.95
Chopped Salad$12.95
Kids Tenders$5.95
Crispy Chicken Mozzarella$11.00
BLT Sandwich$6.95
Grilled Cheese$5.95
Jackwagon Wrap$8.95
Location

316 Canal Street

Lemont IL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
