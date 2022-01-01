Go
DiLeo's Pizzeria

​DiLeo's Pizzeria has established a reputation for providing the highest quality food, excellent customer service and speedy delivery to customers in the Staten Island area. We can promise satisfaction because all dishes at DiLeo's Pizzeria are freshly prepared every day with premium ingredients. We specialize in New York-style pizza, party trays, pizza by the slice, homemade dough and pasta, antipasto, wraps, full delicatessen, and whole wheat crust. We offer catering, dine-in, take out, and outdoor seating services. Our restaurant is open 7 days a week to serve you better. Our warm and friendly staff welcomes your next dine-in visit or delivery order!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2491 Victory Blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (1303 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots (5)$2.99
Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, croutons, grated Romano cheese.
#42 Broccoli Rabe & Fried Eggplant Wrap$7.50
Cheese Slice.$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.99
Served with marinara sauce
#21 Grilled Chicken & Broccoli$7.50
#25 Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$7.50
Large Pizza (16")$14.25
#9 Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.50
Extra Large Pizza (18")$15.60
Select toppings for the full pizza, or do 1/2 and 1/2!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2491 Victory Blvd

Staten Island NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
