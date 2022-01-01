Go
Diles Market and Cafe

Diles Market and Cafe is a family owned, full service convenience store and your one stop shop for great homemade food!
Catering is also available.
IF WE SELL IT WE DELIVER IT!
Order groceries and our delicious homemade food online!

55 South Leavitt Rd

Popular Items

Belt Buster whole sub$16.00
Turkey, Ham, Roastbeef & Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings
Breakfast Sandwich$3.49
Fried egg with your choice of cheese, meat and bread
Chef Salad$9.50
A delectabe dinner salad topped with tomato, blk olives, cucumbers,sliced ham, sliced turkey, swiss, provolone, egg & croutons
Belt Buster half sub$8.00
Turkey, Ham, Roastbeef & Salami. Choose your cheese and toppings
French Fries$3.49
Beer Battered French Fries
Chicken fingers & French Fries$7.39
3 Chicken tenders w Battered French Fries
Italian half sub$7.50
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Choose your cheese and toppings
10 Wings$11.49
Jumbo wings cooked crispy with your choice of sauce
Italian whole sub$15.00
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni. Choose your cheese and toppings
Piece of fish$5.50
Location

Leavittsburg OH

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Subcity - Warren

Come in and enjoy!

Cockeye Creamery

Bringing small-batch, super-premium ice cream to the West Side since 2019.

Cockeye BBQ

REAL WOOD-FIRED BBQ - SCRATCH SIDES
Located on the west side of Warren, Cockeye BBQ is real American barbeque from the award-winning Chef and Pitmaster Erik Hoover.
From the beginning, Cockeye has always been about authentic barbecue. We don't cut corners because there is no shortcut to great barbecue. We believe that BBQ done right is a tribute to American ingenuity. We understand that it's time, spice and love that work to create our signature flavors.
At Cockeye BBQ we choose to use high-quality meats and source locally as much as we can. Our traditional BBQ is hand-rubbed with our signature spice blend and smoked on site over local hardwood for up to 14 hours. All of our sides are scratch-made from family recipes and start with real, raw ingredients. We want to cook this way because this is what we believe in. You can feel confident knowing that we put in the time so you don't have to.
Cockeye BBQ is slow food, fast. From our family to yours.

Nova Coffee Co

Come in and enjoy!

