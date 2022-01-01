Go
Dilla Libre Uno

Known in the Valley for gourmet Quesadillas & creative Street Tacos, Dilla Libre Uno is a full-service Mexican Restaurant with Vegan & Vegetarian options and Craft Cocktails. Dilla Libre breaks the stereotypes of traditional taco fare & dishes out Loaded Quesadillas (Carne, Chicken, Impossible Vegan Meat, etc.), Street Tacos & Classic Appetizers, including: Elote, Vegan Chile Con Queso and more. In the mood for some Tequila? Try our amazing Mezcal Flights or one of our other Signature Cocktails. We offer Catering Options for Private Parties, Corporate Mixers & Events as well as two available Food Trucks.

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1339 E Northern Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)

Chips and Salsa$2.50
Churro A La Carte$4.00
Grand Bean Burro Supreme$9.75
Napoleon Dynamite$16.25
Guacamole and Chips$5.50
Chupacabra$14.50
Carne Asada Dilla$14.25
California Dilla$16.25
Chicken Dilla$13.00
All Thai'd Up$13.00
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1339 E Northern Ave

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
