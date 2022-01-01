Go
Dillas Quesadillas

Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.

1715 South Loop 288, #100

Popular Items

R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
R Plain-o$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
R Lone Star$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Hot Hatch$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Fluffy$8.99
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
G Founder$8.99
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
Seasoned French Fries$1.79
Long cut french fries with our signature seasoning
Gorilla Fries$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
R Build-a-Dilla$6.29
Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.
G Build-a-Dilla$9.29
Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.
Location

1715 South Loop 288, #100

Denton TX

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

