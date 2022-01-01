Dillas Quesadillas

Go
Seasoned French Fries$1.79
Long cut french fries with our signature seasoning
R Plain-o$5.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
R Gordo$7.29
Ground Beef, Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Pico de Gallo, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Lone Star$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Gorilla Fries$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
R Build-a-Dilla$6.29
Go crazy (or simple) and build your own custom Dilla! Choose 1 meat, 2 fillings and a dipping sauce.
R Founder$6.29
Chicken or Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Portobello Mushrooms, and Creamy Churri for dipping
G Plain-o$8.49
MEAT AND CHEESE - That's It (you can go all cheese too if you prefer)! Chicken, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Steak , or Smoked Brisket, Fresh Salsa Dipping Sauce
R Fluffy$8.99
Steak, Bacon, Bean Spread, Pico, Fries, Queso Drizzle, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
R Buffalo Bacon$6.99
Chicken, Frank's Buffalo Sauce, Fresh Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, and Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2008 Midway Rd

Plano TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
