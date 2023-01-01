Dillsburg restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Greystone Brew House

303 Golf Club Avenue, Dillsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Schnitzel$24.00
Sunnyside Egg, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Watercress Salad
Kids Boneless Wings$8.00
Kids Size
Greystone Burger$16.00
Cooper Sharp American, L&T, Special Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles
More about Greystone Brew House
Devil’s Eye Brewing Co. image

 

Devil’s Eye Brewing Co. - 9 N US Rt 15

9 N US Rt 15, Dillsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$20.95
Our house made broiled jumbo lump crab cake served on a toasted brioche bun, with lettuce and tomato.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.95
Heaping basket of fresh cut fries.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Deep fried cheddar cheese curds. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about Devil’s Eye Brewing Co. - 9 N US Rt 15
Consumer pic

 

Millennium Pizzeria

26 S Baltimore St, Dillsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Millennium Pizzeria

