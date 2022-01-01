Go
DiMeo's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

831 north market street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Chop Chop Salad$14.00
romaine, grilled chicken, crispy pancetta, red onions, cherry tomatoes, avocado, apple, parmigiano reggiano, house dressing
12" Cheese Pizza$11.00
Cheesesteak Sandwich$11.00
American cheese, hoagie roll
Cannoli$7.00
ricotta, chocolate chips
2 Liter Coke$3.75
Side French Fries$6.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, croutons, eggs, shaved parmigiano
Side Wings (10)$15.00
caramelized sweet onion, gorgonzola dolce, mild sauce
Mista Salad$9.00
mixed leaves, cherry tomatoes, red onions, olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Location

831 north market street

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
