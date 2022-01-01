American
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Dimes
Open today 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM
877 Reviews
$$
49 Canal Street
New York, NY 10002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
49 Canal Street, New York NY 10002
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Golden Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
Le Dive
A LES wine bar with small plates in the style of a Parisian tabac.
El Castillo de Jagua 2
Come in and enjoy!
Peachy's
Chic lounge under Chinese Tuxedo restaurant offering craft cocktails amid funky, retro Asian décor.