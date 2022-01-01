Go
Dimes image
American
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Dimes

Open today 9:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

877 Reviews

$$

49 Canal Street

New York, NY 10002

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Roasted Salmon$22.00
Wild rice, celery root puree, cauliflower, collards, green tahini with a nut & seed crust
Big Salad$15.00
Kale, carrots, pumpkin seeds, cubanelle peppers, orange-garlic vinaigrette
Power Bowl$14.00
black bean puree, black rice, kale, avocado, pumpkin seeds, orange & salsa verde
Carob Acai$12.00
banana, dates, cinnamon, coconut milk, almond butter, carob nut granola & honey
Beet Lentil Soup$12.00
Ginger, Kale, Coconut yogurt
Pozole$15.00
Hominy, chicken, oregano salsa verde, plantain, watercress
Pozole$16.00
chicken, hominy, oregano salsa verde, watercress & plantain
Berry Acai$12.00
strawberry, raspberry, banana, almond milk & nut seed granola
Roasted Salmon$24.00
wild rice, celery root puree, collard greens, pickled cauliflower, green tahini & nut seed crust
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

49 Canal Street, New York NY 10002

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Golden Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Le Dive

No reviews yet

A LES wine bar with small plates in the style of a Parisian tabac.

El Castillo de Jagua 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peachy's

No reviews yet

Chic lounge under Chinese Tuxedo restaurant offering craft cocktails amid funky, retro Asian décor.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Dimes

orange star4.6 • 877 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston