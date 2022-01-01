Go
DiMicco's Authentic Italian Eatery

DiMicco’s is a full service dining restaurant, lounge and bar complete with an Italian niche store and takeout. We focus on a authentic Italian menu, specializing in brick oven pizza and using locally-sourced organic produce when available.

1705 W Shore Road

Popular Items

Fried Calamari$11.00
Parmigiana Di Melanzane$15.00
Polpette$9.00
Cesare$6.50
Pasta Al Forno$17.00
Parmigiana Dimicco's
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$16.00
12" Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Kid's Chicken Parm W/ Pasta & Sauce$6.00
Tagliatelle Bolognese$18.00
1705 W Shore Road

Warwick RI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
