Go
Toast

Dimi's Place

Dimitrio's Cuisine was serving Cambridge for over 40 years with authentic handcrafted family recipes.Continuing the tradition with a brand new name, Dimi's place, but with as much passion and love for food as they did from the beginnings. Our modern Pizza and Sandwich Shop meets the Cafe laid back style, cool culture and comfortable atmosphere.We are dedicated to our guests and we tend to surprise and exceed every expectation about how food should be. Proudly using the best quality ingredients we bring to your table, party or meeting the best food in the neighborhood.

PIZZA

272 Brookline Street • $$

Avg 4 (96 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak 'N Cheese$11.50
Lightly Seasoned Plain with American Cheese... Or Custom it to your expectation
Chicken Shawarma Roll Up$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Thigh with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles
Greek$9.95
Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Cut Veggies and topped with Feta Cheese. Served with Greek Dressing
Chicken Shawarma Plate$15.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
French Fries$4.95
Side Meatballs (3)$5.00
Italian Style Meatballs with Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Meatball Parm$10.95
Italian Style Meatballs, Marinara & Provolone Cheese
Cheeseburger$11.95
Grilled with American Cheese and choice of toppings
Chicken Cutlet$10.95
Fried Chicken Tenders served with choice of toppings
LG Cheese Pizza$16.00
Traditional Italian Style Pizza with Homemade Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

272 Brookline Street

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Riverside Pizza and Seafood

No reviews yet

An excellent pizza ristorante and tavern.

The Coast Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Basta Pasta Trattoria

No reviews yet

At Basta Pasta Trattoria, we pride ourselves in serving authentic, homemade Italian cuisine. We use only fresh ingredients and cook everything, including our sauces, from scratch.
We serve a variety of Mediterranean specialties, including thin crust gourmet pizza, delicious paninis, gourmet pasta dishes and fresh salads. We also provide catering services.

The Nu Dó Society

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston