Dimitrio's Cuisine was serving Cambridge for over 40 years with authentic handcrafted family recipes.Continuing the tradition with a brand new name, Dimi's place, but with as much passion and love for food as they did from the beginnings. Our modern Pizza and Sandwich Shop meets the Cafe laid back style, cool culture and comfortable atmosphere.We are dedicated to our guests and we tend to surprise and exceed every expectation about how food should be. Proudly using the best quality ingredients we bring to your table, party or meeting the best food in the neighborhood.
PIZZA
272 Brookline Street • $$
272 Brookline Street
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
