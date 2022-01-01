Go
Toast

Dimitri's Pizza

Dimitri's Pizza is located in Contoocook, a village within Hopkinton and within a stone's throw of several sites of interest including the Contoocook Railroad Bridge and the Contoocook Railroad Depot.
Dimitri's Pizza has a casual, family dining atmosphere which everyone can enjoy!
Don't forget to stop by during the summer to try our home made, locally created ice cream at the front service counters and enjoy a view of the Contoocook River while dining at the outdoor seating area!

14 Park Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Pizza$8.50
Spicy Curly Fries$5.00
Large Half & Half Pizza$12.25
French Fries$4.70
Large Pizza$12.25
Steak and Cheese$9.15
Chicken Fingers$12.90
Soda$2.25
Mozzarella Sticks$11.90
Greek Salad$8.30
See full menu

Location

14 Park Ave

Hopkinton NH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SuperScoops

No reviews yet

Homemade Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Ice Cream Cakes and Espresso .

The Barn at Bull Meadow

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Barn at Bull Meadow!

The 19th Hole at Beaver Meadow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Smoke Shack

No reviews yet

Made from scratch cooking and locally sourced ingredients served with southern hospitality

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston