Dimo's Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
3288 Reviews
$
3463 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60657
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3463 N Clark St, Chicago IL 60657
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Joe on the Go, Ltd.
Come in and enjoy!
Lakeview Rewired Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
AJI
Come in and enjoy!
The Sports Corner Bar & Grill
Sports bar across from Wrigley Field with an American pub menu, TVs & a lively game-day crowd.