Go
Toast

Dim Sum Box

Come in and enjoy!

1223 Grand West Blvd B107

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chopsticks
Steamed BBQ Pork Buns$4.45
Steamed Bun w/ Sweet Savory BBQ Pork Filling (3pcs)
Lotus Leaf Chicken Sticky Rice$4.75
Steamed Sticky Rice w/ Pork, Chinese Sausage, Shitake Mushrooms, Sweet Pumpkin & Salted Egg Yolk Wrapped in a Lotus Leaf (1pc)
Ha Gow Shrimp Dumplings$5.85
Steamed Shrimp Dumplings (4pcs)
Siracha
Soy Sauce
Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean$4.75
Steamed Chicken Feet w/ Black Bean Sauce (3pcs)
Baked Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns$7.45
Baked Egg Yolk Lava Buns
**Dim Sum Box #1 Selling Dessert**
Shao Mai (Shrimp & Pork) Dumplings$5.85
Steamed Shrimp, Pork & Shitake Mushrooms Dumplings (4 pcs)
Shanghai Pork Soup Dumplings$5.85
Steamed Pork Soup Dumplings (4pcs)
See full menu

Location

1223 Grand West Blvd B107

HOUSTON TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kizuki - Katy

No reviews yet

Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

YELO

No reviews yet

Artisan Banh Mi diner offering inspired Vietnamese sandwiches, specialty coffee and fresh juices

Whiskey Cake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Phat Eatery

No reviews yet

Order online @ phateatery.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston