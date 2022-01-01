Go
Toast

Diner 22

Come on in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

5094 William Penn Hwy • $

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chips$4.85
Soup Cup$3.95
French Fries$4.00
Rachel Melt$8.50
BLT w/Egg$7.49
Crispy Fry$4.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.65
Philly Cheese Chicken Sand$11.75
Fish Sand$14.00
Fried Chicken Sand$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5094 William Penn Hwy

Alexandria PA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Muddy Run Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Belly Buster's Food Truck and Catering

No reviews yet

Fresh Food, Marinated Hand Patted Burgers, Variety of Different Foods...
Always Come Hungry and Leave Belly Busted...

Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon

No reviews yet

DARE TO BE SQUARE!

The Bull Pen Restaurant & Sports Bar - PA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston