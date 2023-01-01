Diner By The Sea - 260 East Park Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
260 East Park Avenue, Long Beach NY 11561
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Shack at One Pacific
No Reviews
1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Long Beach
Speakeasy - 1032 West Beech Street
4.4 • 511
1032 West Beech Street Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurant