Go
Consumer picView gallery

Diner By The Sea - 260 East Park Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

260 East Park Avenue

Long Beach, NY 11561

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

260 East Park Avenue, Long Beach NY 11561

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Roc & Olive - 180 W Park Avenue
orange star4.4 • 364
180 W Park Avenue Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Francescos - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
157 East Park Avenue Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Baldoria - Long Beach
orange star4.4 • 146
40-42 E Park Ave Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Sangria 71 - Island Park
orange star4.5 • 533
4585 Austin Blvd Island Park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext
The Shack at One Pacific
orange starNo Reviews
1 Pacific Boulevard On the beach Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Austin Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4385 Austin Boulevard Island Park, NY 11558
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

Speakeasy - 1032 West Beech Street
orange star4.4 • 511
1032 West Beech Street Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Grotta di Fuoco
orange star4.5 • 445
960 W Beech St Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Jetty Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 381
832 West Beech Street Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Roc & Olive - 180 W Park Avenue
orange star4.4 • 364
180 W Park Avenue Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Long Beach Sandwich Company
orange star4.1 • 221
801 west beech st Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext
Baldoria - Long Beach
orange star4.4 • 146
40-42 E Park Ave Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Long Beach

Island Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

No reviews yet

Freeport

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Diner By The Sea - 260 East Park Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston