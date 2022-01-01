Go
Toast

Miami Diner

Meraki Hospitality Group, the team behind Meraki Greek Bistro, Meraki Coconut Grove and Miami Diner Downtown, has quietly opened the second Miami Diner on 9th Street and Alton Road in South Beach. Located in the space previously occupied by the iconic David’s Cafe, the 110-seat classic American diner aims to be an affordable all-day neighborhood eatery focused on quality made-from-scratch comfort food in a retro setting serving all-day breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch

919 Alton Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Italian Sub$15.00
Ciabatta bread w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Salami, Arugula, Tomatoes, Pesto & Mayo
Cheeseburger$14.00
L, T, O, M with your choice of Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone Cheese
Fries w/ Parmesan$9.00
Breakfast Burger$14.00
Patty topped w/ Bacon and a Fried egg, with L,T,O,M
Breakfast Croissant$9.00
Ham, Egg, Cheddar cheese on a Large Croissant.
May also substitute Ham for Bacon, OR Turkey.
Chicken Tenders Platter$14.00
Classic Burger$12.00
with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo
Eggs Benedict$12.00
Eggs Topped w/ Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese
Philly Cheese$15.00
Beef grilled w/ Mushrooms, Peppers, Jalapenos, Swiss Cheese & Mayo on a Baguette
BBQ Burger$13.00
Patty topped with Bacon & BBQ sauce, with L,T,O,M
See full menu

Location

919 Alton Road

Miami Beach FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taste Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Amazing Breakfast • Handcrafted Artisan Eatery • Coffee House • Fresh Juice Bar • Signature Smoothies • Muffin Maker

Sashiro

No reviews yet

Reinventing Street Food With Japanese Flavors

The Poke Hale - Miami Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunny Side

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston