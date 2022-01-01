Go
Ding Tea

4225 N Williams Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Black milk tea with brown sugar, iced or hot.
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Wintermelon milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
Signature Milk Tea
Classic black milk tea, iced or hot.
Mango Tea
Black or green tea, iced or hot, with mango jam.
Thai Milk Tea
Black thai milk tea, iced or hot.
Hokkaido Oolong Milk Tea (Toffee Candy)
Oolong milk tea with hokkaido (caramel) flavor, iced or hot.
Hokkaido Coffee$4.50
Espresso and hokkaido (caramel), with milk. Iced or hot.
Taro Milk Tea
Taro flavor milk tea (caffeine free), iced or hot.
Matcha Milk Tea
Classic matcha milk tea, iced or hot.
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Classic jasmine milk tea, iced or hot.
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4225 N Williams Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
