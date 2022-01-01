Go
Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar

Come and Enjoy!

BBQ • GRILL

415 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1168 reviews)

Popular Items

Bombas$1.89
A spicy jalapeño stuffed with Monterey Jack and
cheddar cheese, tucked into a wonton, then deep fried
& sprinkled with Cajun seasonings. VERY HOT!
Ranch$0.25
Sandwich of Your Dreams$13.99
Turkey breast, onions and mushrooms sautéed and
topped with provolone, garnished with shredded
lettuce, tomato and banana peppers, then dressed
with mayo. Served on a toasted roll.
Dinghy's Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce and
tomato, with choice of cheese. Dressed
with sriracha mayo.
BYO Burger$13.99
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles and come with
regular fries or "Bomba" fries topped with Cajun seasonings.
Dinghy's Cheese Sticks$1.89
Hand-cut cheese sticks wrapped in a wonton and deep-fried.
Adult Mac-N-Cheese$13.99
Cavatappi pasta smothered in
house-made queso, served with
homemade garlic toast.
Twice Baked Potato Soup
Local Favorite and In-House made creamy and oh so cheesy with chuncks of ham, potatoes and onion.
Perch Dinner$18.99
Chicken Wings
House-smoked wings served plain, dry rubbed or
sauced with honey chipotle, Dinghy’s BBQ or spicy
hot!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

415 Main Street

Frankfort MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

