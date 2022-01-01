Go
Toast

Dinh Dinh Kitchen

We are a Southeast/American restaurant located in Bedford Hills NY

740 N Bedford Road • $$

Avg 4 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Bao Bun$6.00
brisket, fresno chilis, pickled cabbage, mayo
Crispy Korean Chicken Sandwich$15.00
cucumbers, slaw, sweet & spicy sauce,
mayo, brioche bun, fries
Beef Pho$18.00
sliced brisket, rice noodles, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, thai basil, cilantro, lime
Peanut Noodle Bowl$15.00
chilled glass noodles, red bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, basil, mint, scallions, peanut sauce, kimchi seasoning
Chopped Bok Choy Salad$12.50
crunchy stick noodles, cashews, green onion, sesame dressing
Duck & Shrimp Summer Roll$13.00
lettuce, mint, basil, cilantro, vermicelli, mayo, peanut sauce
Yellow Curry Bowl$16.00
snap peas, eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, jasmine rice, crispy shallots, lime, thai basil
Fried Rice Bowl$15.00
egg, carrots, peas, scallions, pickled ginger, chili crunch, peanuts, lime, cilantro
Chicken Pho$14.00
rice noodles, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, thai basil, cilantro, lime
Pork Wonton Dumplings$12.00
pork, cabbage, lemongrass, mushrooms, chili oil, tamari, vinegar
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

740 N Bedford Road

Bedford Hills NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Camelia Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Bedford Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Locali - Mt Kisco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston