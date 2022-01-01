Go
Banner picView gallery

Delish Sisters

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

389 College Avenue

CLEMSON, SC 29634

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

389 College Avenue, CLEMSON SC 29634

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cocobowlz - Clemson
orange star4.8 • 281
111 Earl Street Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Clemson, SC
orange star5.0 • 47
385 College Ave Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - #54 Clemson, SC
orange starNo Reviews
101 Canoy Lane Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather - 114 North Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
114 North Walnut Street Seneca, SC 29678
View restaurantnext
Hive
orange starNo Reviews
106 Nelson Lane Seneca, SC 29678
View restaurantnext
Fyre Pizza - 148 Civic Center Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
148 Civic Center Boulevard Anderson, SC 29625
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in CLEMSON

Cocobowlz - Clemson
orange star4.8 • 281
111 Earl Street Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Clemson, SC
orange star5.0 • 47
385 College Ave Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near CLEMSON

Easley

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (14 restaurants)

Cashiers

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Delish Sisters

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston