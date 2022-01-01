Go
Dinner Party

A nightly dinner party in Fort Greene, serving simple California cooking.

86 South Portland Avenue



Popular Items

Oyster$3.00
Sparkling water (bottle)$10.00
Picnic of the week$18.00
Shrub of the week$6.00
Sparkling water (glass)$5.00
Tote bag$12.00
Day-old madeleines$3.00
Americano$5.00
Location



Brooklyn NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
