Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plate$11.09
Fries$2.79
Pita Chips/Dip$4.98
Kids Meal$5.79
Greek Salad$10.49
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
Flatbread$0.99
Original Philly Gyro$8.29
Original Gyros meat- Sauteed with onions and green peppers topped with melted Swiss Cheese
Chicken Gyros$8.29
Chicken Gyros meat with Dino's original Greek dressing, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and feta cheese
Spicy Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Spicy Feta sauce, onion, tomatoes and lettuce
Original Gyros$8.29
Original Gyros Meat with Dino's Tzatziki Sauce onion and tomatoes
Location

3179 Northdale Blvd NW

Coon Rapids MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

