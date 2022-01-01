Go
Toast

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

6539 York Ave S

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$2.79
Rice Bowl$9.49
Plate$11.39
Pita Chips/Dip$4.99
Seasoned Homemade Pita chips with your choice of sauce on the side
Flatbread$0.99
22 Oz Soda$1.59
We carry Pepsi Products
Salad$10.79
Romaine lettuce, Your choice of protein, veggies and dressing.
Flat bread on the side
* please make sure to choose veggies. There is no default toppings for this entree.
Sandwich$8.69
See full menu

Location

6539 York Ave S

Edina MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizzeria Lola

No reviews yet

A Korean immigrant, inspired by the pure love of food, joy, and her mother’s own delicious cooking, quits her day job, opens an artisan pizza pie place and names it after her dog. There’s no need to be overly patriotic here, but is there anything more American than that? Yep, sometimes dreams do come true.

Yumi Southdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DeLeo Bros. Pizza

No reviews yet

NY Slice Served MN Nice!

Colita

No reviews yet

Oaxacan inspired BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston