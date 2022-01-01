Go
1018 E. Fairview Ave.

Montgomery, AL 36106

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Tenders$8.45
Battered chicken tenderloins served with honey mustard or get them tossed for boneless wings.
Chicken Wings$10.95
2/3 of split chicken wings. Brined, fried, and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or scratch, blue cheese dressing / celery.
Side of Fries$3.45
Liz's Cheese Fries$9.95
A triple order of fries covered in melted cheese with green onions.
Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.95
battered, fried, chicken breast tenders. Tossed in Nashville hot sauce. Served on a toasted bun with a AJ's disco relish & chips.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
6oz, cage-free chicken breast. Tenderized, marinated, and grilled then topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
Mr T's French Bread Pizza$9.95
4 "slices" of french bread pizza.
Pepperoni has tomato sauce; house-sliced Molanari pepperoni, two types of mozzarella, parmesan, & herbs.
Veggie has creamy basil sauce, tomato, onion, two types of mozzarella, & blue cheese.
Side of Sauce or Dressing
Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.95
8oz, fresh-ground Wagyu beef patty. Lightly seasoned, grilled and topped with a cheddar-swiss blend, mustard, mayo, lettuce, & pickles.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

1018 E. Fairview Ave., Montgomery AL 36106

Directions

