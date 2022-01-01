Go
Dino's of Woodbury

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

10060 City Walk Drive #101

Popular Items

Pita Chips/Dip$4.99
Seasoned Homemade Pita chips with your choice of sauce on the side
Falafel Side W/ Dip$4.39
A middle Eastern delicacy of mashed chickpeas, parsley, onion, serrano peppers then cooked into fritters
*Vegan Protein
Family Pack$32.99
1 lbs of your choice of Protein
Lettuce, Onion, Tomatoes on the side
8oz Tzatziki Sauce
5 pieces of Flat Bread
Baklava$2.79
Traditional Greek Pastry layered with flaky Filo dough, walnuts and honey
Fries$2.79
Flatbread$0.99
Rice Bowl$9.49
Salad$10.79
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncine, Kalamata olives served with Dino's original Greek dressing and a flatbread. Choice of protein
Plate$11.39
Sandwich$8.69
Location

10060 City Walk Drive #101

Woodbury MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
