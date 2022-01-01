Go
Toast

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Overlooking the picturesque Genesee River at 99 Court St, Dinosaur BBQ Rochester is located in the heart of Rochester in the former Lehigh Valley Railroad Station, built-in 1905.

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

99 Court Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
6 Bar-B-Que Wings$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
2 Meat Combo$18.00
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Hunk Cornbread$0.75
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
1/2 Family Style Package$38.00
Serves 2-3. 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Rack of Ribs, 1/2 Pound Brisket or Pork, two Sides, Cornbread.
13 Bar-B-Que Wings$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

99 Court Street

Rochester NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mac's Philly Steaks

No reviews yet

AUTHENTIC PHILADELPHIA CHEESESTEAKS• SALADS • HOAGIES • WRAPS • BURGERS • HOT DOGS • PLATES •FRIDAY FISH FRY

The Owl House

No reviews yet

With a focus on flavor and culinary imagination, the Owl House specializes in fresh, made-from-scratch new American food and inventive craft cocktails.
Currently open for takeout only.

Cut

No reviews yet

The way we see it, healthy eating is all about balance.
That starts with your protein, your way. It’s then surrounded by the freshest seasonal vegetables, hearty grains or leafy greens. (Again, your choice.)
Will your plate or bowl be good for you? Definitely. Will it be delightfully satisfying down to the last forkful? We leave that to you to decide.
But whatever you choose, we’re pretty sure you can’t go wrong.

Me Gusta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston