Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Award winning Southern-Style slow smoked BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES

246 W Willow Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)

Popular Items

1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
13 Bar-B-Que Wings$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
1/2 BBQ Chicken$16.00
Antibiotic and cage-free, apple-brined, pit-smoked, glazed with our original sauce. GF
Hunk Cornbread$0.75
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
2 Meat Combo$18.00
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
6 Bar-B-Que Wings$9.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

246 W Willow Street

Syracuse NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
