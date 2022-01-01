Dino's Restaurant
Ice Cold Beer. Fine Food.
411 Gallatin Ave
Popular Items
Location
411 Gallatin Ave
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Peninsula
Reopening soon!
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
St. Vito
Nashville based sfincione pizza and Sicilian street food pop up! Pick up orders only right now. Wednesday- Saturday at Hunters Station in East Nashville and pickup hours are 4pm-8pm. Free Parking available! Park in the back and make your way towards the staircase. My kitchen door is right by the stairs.
Up Down Nashville
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in East Nashville's Five Points, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee-ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice