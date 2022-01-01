Go
Dino's Restaurant

Ice Cold Beer. Fine Food.

411 Gallatin Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheeseburger$7.00
Our famous classic. Comes with melted cheddar + LTOP on the side (lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles).
Side of Fries$2.00
Mexican Coke$3.00
Dino's Cheeseburger$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
Joe's Hot Chicken$7.00
How hot is your hot? Comes on white bread w/ pickles and tartar sauce on the side.
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
Basket of Fries$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Fried chicken on a buttered bun. Comes with lettuce + tomato + pickles + ranch on the side!
Damn Sandwich$6.00
Damn good. Bacon + egg + cheese + special sauce between buttered toast.
"Beyond Meat" Cheeseburger$10.00
"Beyond Meat" vegetarian patty. Comes with melted cheddar + LTOP on the side (lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles).
Please note: Beyond Meat patties are 100% vegetarian, however, due to the limited nature of our space, we cannot cook these burgers separately from our regular burger patties. We do our best to keep them as far away as possible, but it's Dino's, ya know?
Location

411 Gallatin Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
