Go
Toast

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

Dino's Ristorante Italiano is an Italian Restaurant, locally owned, in Worcester, Massachusetts for over 30 years. Dino's offers a combination of northern and southern Italian dishes, along with seafood, steak and pizza. Dino's is a full service restaurant that also offers takeout, catering and private event dining in their downstairs cafe seating.

13 Lord Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Lasagna$17.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo$20.00
Side Meatballs (2)$8.00
Large One Topping$17.00
Large Plain Cheese$16.00
Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage$16.00
Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini
Gnocchi Sorrento$20.00
Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$20.00
Lightly breaded, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Meat Lasagna$18.00
See full menu

Location

13 Lord Street

Worcester MA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Leo's Ristorante- Worcester

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pixels & Pints

No reviews yet

Pixels & Pints is Worcester's first classic arcade bar. The look & feel is unlike any other place around. Featuring classic arcade games, pinball & classic consoles. We offer a full bar & food with local craft beers & custom cocktails.

Wormtown Brewstillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston