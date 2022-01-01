Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Dino's Ristorante Italiano is an Italian Restaurant, locally owned, in Worcester, Massachusetts for over 30 years. Dino's offers a combination of northern and southern Italian dishes, along with seafood, steak and pizza. Dino's is a full service restaurant that also offers takeout, catering and private event dining in their downstairs cafe seating.
13 Lord Street
Worcester MA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
