Diparma Italian Table

A taste of Tuscany in a unique setting. Featuring classic Italian cuisine with a homemade touch.

Popular Items

Meatball Sub$15.00
Sliced meatballs, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, fries or salad
Kids Pasta$7.99
Avocado Bruschetta$9.00
Toasted Ciabatta, avocado, marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce and mozzarella, linguine pasta
Tiramisu$8.00
Traditional coffee flavored light and creamy Italian dessert
Chicken Broccoli Ziti$24.00
Sauteed Chicken tenders, broccoli, ziti pasta, parmesan cream sauce
Stuffed Pork Chops$24.00
Grilled bone-in chops, prosciutto, fontina cheese stuffing, herb & garlic roasted potatoes, asparagus
SM Create Your Own 3 Topping$14.25
Chicken Parmesan Sub$15.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, fries or salad
Linguine & Meatballs$18.00
Linguine pasta, marinara sauce, 3 house made meatballs or 2 mild Italian sausage
175 MA-28,

West Yarmouth MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
