Go
Toast

DipDipDip Tatsu-ya

Come in and enjoy!

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ube Churro 3pk$5.00
CUP - Miso PB&J$7.00
Matcha Milkshake$6.00
CONE - Sum Yum Yuzu$8.00
Black Pepper Yuzu Mascarpone Ice Cream, meringue kisses, strawberry preserve, shiso leaf, and pink lemon dipped cone.
Allergens: dairy, egg
CUP - Shroom of Doom$7.00
Milk-Chocolate-Shiitake Ice Cream, candied hazelnuts, and crispy fried parsnips,
Allergens: dairy, egg
CONE - Barney Poo$8.00
CUP - Sum Yum Yuzu$7.00
Black Pepper Yuzu Mascarpone Ice Cream, strawberry meringue kisses, strawberry preserve, and shiso leaf
Allergens: dairy, egg
Yuzu Lemonade$3.50
Housemade - 16 oz
See full menu

Location

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chaparral Ice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Austin Kolache & Koffee Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken is blazing a new trail in Austin! Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, Harold Marmulstein, Salty Sow Chef and Owner is expanding his portfolio bringing his chef-inspired knack to the newest venture Tumble 22 Hot Chicken, changing the way Austin experiences chicken.
The chicken is fried and coated in Chef Marmulstein’s own secret blend of spices, getting its heat from the cayenne and spice dip. The basic components of the dish are chicken, a combination of spices, and careful cooking in hot oil. MSG is not used in the preparation of any of Tumble 22 chicken or products.
So how hot is it? Tumble 22’s four heat levels don’t mess around ranging from “wimpy” to “Cluck’n Hot.” But, before you delve into this culinary adventure be forewarned, you’ve got to be ready to take a little heat. For those who don’t like it hot, the menu includes other flavor options and sauces like Comeback .

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston