Dipiazza Pizzeria

1412 West 49th Street

MEDIUM CHEESE$17.00
LARGE CHEESE$20.00
APP GARLIC ROLLS DOZEN$6.00
FIOCCHI WITH PEARS$16.00
ASIAGO GNOCCHI$20.00
CHICKEN FRANCAISE$18.00
Chicken breast in a lemon butter and white wine sauce
LENTIL$7.00
ANTIPASTO$15.00
LARGE WHITE$23.00
CANNOLI$7.00
Hialeah FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Grazianos Market Hialeah

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers. We cook, pour, grill, bake, sizzle and source the finest flavors from home, and serve them across Miami.

Grazianos Market Bird Road

We’re the Grazianos – an Argentinian family of food lovers. We cook, pour, grill, bake, sizzle and source the finest flavors from home, and serve them across Miami.

Pops Subs

Take out Sub shop

FOREIGN'S KITCHEN

All of our menu items are inspired by international cuisine and have been created by our head chef, JO, after studying authentic American, Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine. Not only do we have fresh ingredients, and cook to order but we also have all-natural sugarcane and fruit juices.
Come dine or take out with us & experience authentic American, Mexican and Brazilian dishes. We Look forward to serving you!

