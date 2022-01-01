Go
Toast

The Diplomat

Small Plate American

SOUPS • TAPAS

815 E. Brady St. • $$

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)

Popular Items

Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
The Diplomac$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
Beef Pot Pie$17.00
beef short rib braised with mirepoix, red wine, encased in a butter crust
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
graham cracker, buttercream, caramelized bananas, candied peanuts
Cuban Sandwich$13.00
roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, dijon sauce, roll
Peach Salad$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
Banana Bread$7.00
salted butterscotch pudding, pistachio streusel
Pretzels$8.00
House seasoning blend (fenugreek, Aleppo, sea salt, nutritional yeast) , Hook’s 5 year beer cheese spread
Lobster Roll$20.00
celery root mayo, celery, lettuce, toasted bun
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
chicken stewed with mirepoix, herbs, encased in a butter crust
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

815 E. Brady St.

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

No reviews yet

All the charm of a European bistro, nestled in a cozy East side neighborhood, The Pasta Tree Restaurant and Wine Bar has been a favorite of residents, downtown businesses and travelers for over 38 years!
Our chefs prepare fresh pastas, sauces, breads and desserts daily, earning us our reputation as Milwaukee's freshest and best Italian food!

The Knick

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Kompali

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy great tacos and mexican Food!! Amazing atmosphere!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston