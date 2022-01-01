DiPrinzios kitchen
We are a waterfront full service reservation based restaurant. We work very hard to keep all of our patrons safe and follow all NYS safety protocol. We specialize in home made Pasta and Wood Fired Pizza.
482 Riverside Dr
Location
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
