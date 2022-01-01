Go
Toast

Dirt Dog

Come in and enjoy!

2528 S. Figueroa Street

No reviews yet

Location

2528 S. Figueroa Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nature's Brew

No reviews yet

Nature's Brew offers sandwiches, coffee, juices, & smoothies. Breakfast served all day!

Bacari

No reviews yet

Bacari W. Adams is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the first restaurant of Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines, unique cocktails, and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special.

THB

No reviews yet

2135 Main Street, Red Bluff, CA, 96080

Everytable

No reviews yet

Everytable's mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston