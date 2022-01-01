Go
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd

Kansas City, MO 64133

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

6 Wings$15.00
Six of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
8 Nuggs$10.00
Eight hand breaded & fried all white meat chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of wing sauce w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
The Highnooner$12.75
1/2lb smash burger w/ smoked gouda cheese, smoked bacon, honey whiskey BBQ sauce, fried onion rings, Duke's mayo, lettuce, tomato & pickle on a brioche bun.
Pork Tenderloin$9.75
Hand battered & fried pork-loin on a brioche bun w/ a side of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & your choice of mayo, horsradish or Bar Sauce.
Chicken Tenders$11.00
Three hand battered & fried chicken tender strips w/ fries, toast & choice of dipping sauce or wings sauce.
4 Wings$10.00
Four of our whole wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce or dry rub w/ blue cheese or ranch & celery sticks.
Ranch Dressing (2oz)$0.50
House made ranch dressing.
Bar Burger$9.75
1/2lb build your own smash burger on a brioche bun w/ choice of Bar sauce, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion or pickle.
Chock-Full Nacho$12.00
Tortilla chips piled high w/ your choice of meat, black beans, Hatch chile queso, white cheddar, shredded lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo. Served w/ a side of fire-roasted salsa.
Fish & Chips$11.00
Three Atlantic cod fish filets hand-dipped in beer batter w/ fries, coleslaw, hush puppies, Baja tarter sauce & lemon.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City MO 64133

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

