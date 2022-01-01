Go
Dirty Bird Chxx - Ogden

Dirty Bird - From the Neighborhood for the Neighborhood.

350 Park Blvd

Popular Items

Dirty Bird$10.00
Fried Chxx sandwich, bacon, pimento cheese, house ketchup, mayo, pickles
Hot Chxx$8.00
Fried Chxx sandwich, hot oil blend, house spicy ketchup, mayo, pickles, jalapenos.
Classic Chxx$9.00
Fried Chxx sandwich, house ketchup, mayo, pickles, "Ranchberg"
Plain Jane$8.00
Fried Chxx sandwich served on a bun with pickles. Add your favorite sauce on the side.
Hot + Dirty Sandwich$11.00
Fried Chxx sandwich, hot oil blend, bacon, pimento cheese, mayo, pickles, jalapenos.
Fries$3.00
House seasoned fries service with your choice of sauce.
Dirty Fries$6.00
Pimento cheese, bacon, chili oil.
Mac N' Cheese$4.00
House-Made Mac N' Cheese Seasoned & Cooked To Cheesy Perfection
Chxx Tenders$7.00
Fried Chxx Tenders, brined and breaded in-house. Served with your choice of our House Ketchup or House Ranch.
Saucy Tenders$8.00
Fried Chxx tenders, brined and breaded in house. Tossed in our world famous honey buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of ranch of hot honey mustard.
Location

350 Park Blvd

Ogden UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
