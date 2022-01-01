Go
Dirty Bird Chxx - Provo

Dirty Bird - From the Neighborhood for the Neighborhood.

495 E 600 N

Popular Items

Dirty Bird$10.00
Fried chxx, bacon, pimento cheese, house ketchup, mayo, pickles
Chxx Tenders$7.00
Fried Chxx Tenders, brined and breaded in-house. Served with your choice of sauce.
Dirty Fries$6.00
Pimento cheese, bacon, chili oil. With your choice of sauce
Hot + Dirty Sandwich$11.00
Fried Chxx sandwich, hot oil blend, bacon, pimento cheese, mayo, pickles, jalapenos.
Classic Chxx$9.00
Fried chxx, house ketchup, mayo, pickles, "Ranchberg"
Banana Pudding$4.00
House-made banana pudding with oreo crumbs, vanilla wafer, fresh banana and caramel.
Hot Chxx$8.00
Fried Chxx Sandwich, hot oil blend, house spicy ketchup, mayo, pickles, jalapenos.
Saucy Tenders$8.00
Fried Chxx tenders, brined and breaded in house. Tossed in our world famous honey buffalo sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or hot honey mustard.
Fries$3.00
House seasoned fries served with your choice of sauce.
Plain Jane$8.00
Fried Chxx sandwich served on a bun with pickles. Add your favorite sauce on the side.
Location

495 E 600 N

Provo UT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

