Go
Banner pic

The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5

Sycamore, IL 60178

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5, Sycamore IL 60178

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1

No reviews yet

Eat Dirty, Eat Delicious, Eat Dirty Bird! Voted DeKalb County's BEST Chicken - Follow us to find out where the Chicken Truck will be next!

The Dirty Bird Chicken Joint

No reviews yet

We serve comfort fried foods.
All orders are made fresh
and cooked to order

Sycamore Veterans Club

No reviews yet

Thank you for your SUPPORT! Come in and enjoy!

Sycamore Dairy Ripple

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston