Dirty Cowgirl Saloon - 1214 Clark Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:59 AM

No reviews yet

1214 Clark Street

Wasco, OR 97065

Pickup

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am

Location

1214 Clark Street, Wasco OR 97065

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dirty Cowgirl
orange star4.0 • 21
604 S Columbus Ave Goldendale, WA 98620
Big Jim's Drive In - The Dalles - 2938 E 2nd st
orange starNo Reviews
2938 E 2nd st The Dalles, OR 97058
Petite Provence - The Dalles
orange star4.6 • 553
408 E 2nd St The Dalles, OR 97058
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
orange star4.3 • 482
604 E 2nd St The Dalles, OR 97058
Last Stop Saloon
orange star4.0 • 7
209 East 2nd Street The Dalles, OR 97058
Cousins Restaurant - The Dalles Oregon
orange star4.1 • 1,151
2114 W 6th ST The Dalles, OR 97058
Map

More near Wasco

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

